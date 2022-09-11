Hyderabad students score top ranks in IIT JEE Advanced

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy, Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha and Dheeraj Kurukunda have secured second, fourth and eighth ranks in the Common Rank List

Published: 11th September 2022
Hyderabad: Students from Hyderabad bagged top ranks in the Joint Engineering Entrance Examination results announced by IIT Bombay on Sunday.

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy, Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha, and Dheeraj Kurukunda have secured second, fourth, and eighth ranks in the Common Rank List (CRL) in the entrance exam. These students have completed their intermediate from Narayana Junior College, Madhapur campus here. The results have been made available on the website

A total of 1,60,038 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2022 and 1,55,538 took up the exam of whom 40,712 qualified. Candidates who qualified can register for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) till 5 pm on September 12.

