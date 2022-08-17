Hyderabad: Students stress-free on ‘Bagless Day’ at Bowenpally school

Hyderabad: Schools are urged by the National Education Policy (NEP) to practise bagless days at least once each month in the city.

Every month from grade one to eleven, the city school completely eliminates bag use.

The principal of St. Peter’s High School in Bowenpally, Dr K. Suvarna said that they are one of the relatively few schools that do so.

Once a month, none of the school’s 2500 pupils carry books.

Dr K. Suvarna continues, “Given the very positive reaction from all stakeholders, including children, parents, and teachers, we will consider going bagless for at least twice a month moving forward.”

In all Raipur government schools, Saturdays are “Bagless”. Ten bag-free days per year were advised by the NEP. According to the director of St. Peters High School, Mrs T. Aruna Reddy, “More and more schools are considering going bag-free as a result of this

“By implementing several interesting programmes like this and many more, we provide children with a new experience at school,” said Mr T.A. Reddy, the school’s correspondent.

“It is burden-free,” says Nethra Singh, a fourth-class student at St Peter’s High School.

“Bagless days are fun learning”, added another student of the same school, Riddhima.

According to the government, the weight of the student’s backpack should not be more than 10 percent of their total weight. Another instructor explained that the bag-free day offers some relief from the strain and pressure because it is activity-based and hence more engaging.