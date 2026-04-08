Hyderabad study flags rising antibiotic resistance in eye infections

Hyderabad: A joint study by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has revealed a significant rise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) among bacteria causing eye infections, raising concerns about treatment effectiveness and patient safety.

High levels of multidrug resistance

The study found that more than 45 per cent of bacterial samples collected from patients showed resistance to multiple antibiotics. This trend was observed across both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, indicating a widespread and serious issue.

Researchers also identified dangerous strains such as vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and extensively drug-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae, which are known to cause severe and difficult-to-treat infections.

Also Read Hyderabad’s CCMB helps Noida airport combat bird strikes with DNA tech

Declining effectiveness of common antibiotics

The findings highlight a sharp decline in the effectiveness of commonly used antibiotics, particularly fluoroquinolones, which are widely prescribed for eye infections. Nearly all tested samples showed resistance to this class of drugs, reducing the success rate of standard treatments.

This has raised concerns about the continued reliance on empirical therapy, where antibiotics are prescribed based on probable causes before laboratory confirmation. With rising resistance, such initial treatments may increasingly fail.

Risk of resistance spread

The study warns that resistant bacteria have the ability to transfer their resistance genes to other bacteria, potentially accelerating the spread of antimicrobial resistance. This could allow infections to extend beyond the eye and affect other parts of the body.

Genomic analysis provides deeper insights

Using whole genome sequencing, researchers examined bacterial samples in detail and identified new mutations and resistance-linked traits. The study combined clinical data from LVPEI with genomic and bioinformatics analysis at CCMB, offering a comprehensive understanding of resistance patterns.

The findings stress the importance of shifting toward microbiology-based diagnosis, where treatment is guided by laboratory identification of the infecting organism rather than assumptions.

Experts also emphasise the need for hospital-level genomic surveillance systems to track resistance trends and support more effective, evidence-based treatment decisions.