Hyderabad study links vision loss to cognitive decline among elderly

Hyderabad: A study conducted by the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad has revealed a significant link between vision loss and cognitive decline among the elderly.

The study highlights that one in four elderly individuals suffers from cognitive impairment, with those experiencing vision loss being four times more likely to face cognitive decline compared to those without vision issues.

The research found that older individuals with poorer vision were more likely to be cognitively impaired. Cognitive impairment affected one in every four individuals with near vision impairment.

The study indicated that while less than 30% of elderly individuals with mild vision impairment had cognitive issues, this percentage increased steadily with worsening vision. Among the 15 blind participants in the study, 60% exhibited measurable signs of cognitive decline.

The study also observed that cognitive decline increased with age and was more prevalent among women, who were found to be twice as likely to be cognitively impaired compared to men. Severe cognitive impairment often leads to dementia.

Dr. Srinivas Marmamula, a scientist and public health researcher at LVPEI, highlighted the importance of addressing vision loss to combat cognitive decline and dementia among India’s elderly population. “The results exhibit a strong association between vision loss and cognitive loss. While more and more elderly are living in homes for the aged, we have very little evidence-based policy interventions that can help improve their lives and conserve their quality of life. A pair of glasses or safe cataract surgery can go a long way in helping the elderly live independent and fulfilling lives in their sunset years,” Dr. Marmamula stated.