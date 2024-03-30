Hyderabad: Sub-inspector caught red-handed demanding bribe

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector from Meerpet police station was caught red-handed by the sleuths of Telangana anti-corruption bureau for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man on Saturday, March 30.

The accused – B Saidulu – demanded the bribe money from one Madhani Subash, a realtor to drop action in a complaint filed against him by a person Nizamuddin.

“The accused sub-inspector performed his duty improperly and dishonestly. Fingers of both the hands of the sub-inspector yielded positive results on conducting a chemical test,” said ACB officials.

The sub-inspector was arrested and produced before the additional special judge for SPE and ACB cases.