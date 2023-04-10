Hyderabad: Summer Art Camp at Salar Jung Museum from May 1

Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum will be conducting a Summer Art Camp-2023 for school children under its education activities from May 1 to May 17.

Children aged between 8-15 years are invited to take part in the camp where they will be categorised into juniors (8-11 years) and seniors (12-15 years) categories depending on their age.

Activities such as ‘Importance of Yoga & Art of Living, National Integration’, ‘Indian Arts, Heritage Awareness and Museum Awareness’, drawing (pastels & pencil) and painting (crayons and water colours), art and craft, and clay models (3 dimensional, pottery) are lined up.

Also, the reputed museum in Hyderabad will arrange special lectures and film shows alongside conducting other educational programs.

The museum will provide museum kits to all the participants. However, preference will be given to those candidates who have not participated in the last two years.

The participation fee for the camp is Rs 700 which interested students can pay while they collect the application form from the reception counter of the museum, and submit the same by April 24.

The final list of selected candidates will be announced on April 25.

