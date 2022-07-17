Hyderabad: Super specialty hospital to come up in Patencheru

Published: 17th July 2022 6:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday granted administrative sanction to Patancheru town for a 200-bed super specialty hospital.

The government will release Rs 185.55 crores for the purpose.

The hospital will come up on 8.15 acres of land near the Urban Health Cerner in the town.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the state government to gather 75% of the funds from bulk drug industries.

Hence, the pollution control board (PCB) will pay Rs 138.65 crores (75%) while the remaining 46.22 crores will come from the state government.

According to the Government Order (GO), the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation will construct the super specialty hospital besides procuring other types of machinery.

The hospital will function under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. It will house a special department to treat workers from the bulk drug industries, facing various health issues such as burn injuries, etc.

Thanking chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy assured the hospital is completed as soon as possible.

Following the NGT orders, the MLA has met the Chief Minister, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy seeking the grant of funds.

