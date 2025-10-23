Hyderabad surrogacy scam: ED grills Dr Namrata in hawala probe

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned doctor Namrata on Wednesday, October 22 in connection with the surrogacy scam in Hyderabad’s Srushti Fertility Center.

The agency is probing alleged cash transactions linked to the fertility center which is located in Secunderabad.

According to reports, the ED questioned the doctor Namrata based on allegations that she took money in cash from patients and diverted the same to buy property in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai and Karnataka.

The agency suspects that the transactions may have involved hawala routes to conceal unaccounted funds. Digital transactions via National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transfers are being scrutinised as part of the investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Namrata, along with four other accused, Kalyani, Nandini, Santoshi and Jayanth Krishna were brought to the Chanchalguda jail for interrogation.

The accused are likely to be questioned till October 28. The Hyderabad police had registered several cases against the doctor and her associates for allegedly misleading patients under the pretext of IVF treatments and collecting large amount in violation of medical and financial regulations.

Further investigation has been initiated to trace the money trail and identify other individuals involved in the financial network.