Hyderabad: Suspecting infidelity, husband hires friend to kill wife

Hyderabad: Suspecting infidelity, a man got his wife murdered by hiring a friend to commit the crime. This incident took place in Hyderabad in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of Sanathnagar police.

The man who is identified as Venu Gopal, a pharmacy store worker has offered Rs. 7 lakh to his friend, Tirupathi for the job.

On March 31, Gopal took his two-year-old daughter out of the house under the pretext of putting her to sleep. As planned, Tirupathi entered the house and tried to murder Gopal’s wife.

However, the plan failed when she raised an alarm. Panicked Tirupathi immediately escaped from the spot.

Pretending to help his wife, Gopal rushed her to the hospital as she was injured in the attack. The woman got discharged on April 1.

Acting on the woman’s complaint and CCTV footage, police nabbed Tirupathi who revealed the plan.

Based on his confession, Gopal was also arrested