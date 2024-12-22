Hyderabad: Suspended ACP faces action over press meet on Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Disciplinary action will be taken against a suspended assistant commissioner of police (ACP) over a press conference he held at Somajiguda press club on Sunday, December 22, regarding the ongoing Allu Arjun arrest and Pushpa 2 stampede saga.

ACP Vishnu Murthy, who is under suspension under bribery charges, had criticised Allu Arjun over the issue and backed the Telangana police force.

He allegedly made statements such as, “law enforcement would rip Allu Arjun’s skin.”

Press conference conducted with prior permission: DCP

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the central zone Akshansh Yadav released a statement stating that the press meeting was conducted without obtaining prior permission from higher authorities or intimating any senior officers.

This act brought the suspended ACP culpable of violating the disciplinary norms of the state police.

The Hyderabad police said it was set to send a report to the director general of police (DGP) over the issue to initiate disciplinary actions against the suspended ACP.

Nothing against Allu Arjun: DGP

Earlier in the day, the DGP said that the police department has nothing against Allu Arjun, adding that the Hyderabad police took action against him as per law. “Public safety during film promotions or events needs to be checked. Promotion of a film is not as important as public safety. Everyone is responsible,” he had said.