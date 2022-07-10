Hyderabad: Suspended Inspector surrenders after being accused of rape

Hyderabad: The now suspended Inspector Nageshwar Rao surrendered before the Rachakonda police on Sunday evening. The police shifted him to an undisclosed location where they are questioning him in connection with the rape of a woman.

A case is booked against the Inspector at Vanasthalipuram after a woman alleged the Inspector tresspasssed into her house when her husband was away and raped her. He went absconding after the case was booked.

During the day, opposition parties stage dharna demanding arrest of Inspector Nageshwar Rao.

Scores of Congress leaders descended at the L.B Nagar zone DCP office and staged a demonstration in morning. The protestors raised slogans against the government and demanded the police immediately arrest the Inspector. The police took the protestors into custody and shifted them to police station.

The Bhartiya Janata Party didn’t want to loose the opportunity. Several party workers came to the ACP Vanasthalipuram office and sat on a protest. The police had a tough time in pacifying the protestors. Finally all of them were taken into custody.

A case is booked against Inspector Nageshwar Rao for allegedly threatening a woman and continously sexually assaulting the victim. Her husband was in 2018 caught in a cheating case in Begumpet and the Inspector was working in Task Force and had probed the case.

Afterwards, he appointed the husband of the woman as helper at his farm at Adibatla and made him work there.

On Thursday night the inspector after checking the signal of the mobile phone of the husband of the victim found he was at his native place and went to the house of the victim at Vanasthalipuram. He threatened the victim and raped her.

When all of a sudden her husband came, the Inspector hit him with his service revolver and kidnapped the couple. He was taking them in his car to Ibrahimpatnam when an accident took place. One more case is booked against the Inspector at Ibrahimpatnam police station.

After the case was registered Hyderabad CP suspended the Inspector pending a detailed enquiry and investigation.