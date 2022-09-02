Hyderabad: Swiggy responds after customer’s demand triggers outrage

Hyderabad: A demand by a Swiggy customer in Hyderabad has triggered outrage with many people demanding the company to blacklist the customer.

In the instruction box on the delivery app, the customer mentioned, “Don’t want a Muslim delivery person”.

Later, Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary of the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) shared the screenshot of the instruction on social media.

He also wrote, “Dear @Swiggy please take a stand against such a bigoted request. We (Delivery workers) are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh @Swiggy @TGPWU Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna”

Dear @Swiggy please take a stand against such a bigoted request. We (Delivery workers) are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh @Swiggy @TGPWU Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna #SareJahanSeAchhaHindustanHamara#JaiHind #JaiTelangana pic.twitter.com/XLmz9scJpH — Shaik Salauddin (@ShaikTgfwda) August 30, 2022

After the picture went viral on social media, many netizens decried the attempt to give a communal colour even to food delivery and urged Swiggy to act against this act of blatant bigotry.

Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram supported Saluddin’s demand. “Platform companies cannot sit back and watch as gig workers face such blatant bigotry in the name of religion. What action will such companies take to safeguard the rights of gig workers?” he asked.

Platform companies cannot sit back and watch as gig workers face such blatant bigotry in the name of religion. What action will such companies take to safeguard the rights of gig workers? @Swiggy @TGPWU @Connect_IFAT — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 31, 2022

Prominent Hindu activist Rahul Easwar too requested Swiggy to blacklist the customer. He wrote that the customer is spreading hate against “our Muslim brothers”. He went on to add that such hate mongers demean India.

Swiggy responds

Today, TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra requested Swiggy to blacklist the customer. She also demanded that the name of the customer should be made public and a police complaint must be filed against the person.

Sickening to see normalisation of hatred & bigotry – what would earlier be hidden personal prejudices now become proud public proclamations of majoritarianism.@Swiggy pls blacklist customer, make name public & also file police complaint. This is blatantly illegal. https://t.co/WRzKIlAZhs — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 1, 2022

Responding to her demand, Swiggy wrote, “Hey Mohua, as an equal opportunity platform, there is no place for discrimination in Swiggy’s delivery universe. The assignment of orders is entirely automated and does not take any such requests into consideration. We’ve been attempting to validate the authenticity and recency of the screenshot to get more information since the incident was first reported a few days ago”.

Hey Mohua, as an equal opportunity platform, there is no place for discrimination in Swiggy's delivery universe. The assignment of orders is entirely automated and does not take any such requests into consideration. We've been attempting (cont) https://t.co/ygHtzCoXAq — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) September 1, 2022

This is not the first time that such a request has been made by a customer on food delivery apps. In June, a man in Madhya Pradesh cancelled an order from Zomato saying his request to change a non-Hindu rider was not accepted.