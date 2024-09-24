Hyderabad: T-Hub backed agri-tech firm accused of financial fraud

The protestors alleged the company's founder, Aditya Deshpande of ripping off people's money.

Hyderabad: Protests broke out near the T-Hub campus on Tuesday morning, September 24, as individuals staged a roadblock demonstration, accusing a T-Hub-based start-up, Lab2Land AgriTech Solutions of financial fraud.

The protesters accused Lab2Land AgriTech Solutions’ founder, Aditya Deshpande, of defrauding people and siphoning off their money. Lab2Land, an agri-tech company operating in rural Telangana, primarily focuses on the research and development of agrochemicals, fertilizers, and chemical innovations, according to the company’s LinkedIn page.

Aditya Deshpande, an engineering graduate from PSG Tech, Coimbatore, and a former Deloitte employee founded the agri-tech firm Lab2Land. The company was established to supply Zinc Oxide fertilizers to farmers in Telangana in Andhra Pradesh on a zero-interest credit basis, while also offering AI-based crop insights to support agricultural decision-making.

However, there is no information on the modus operandi, neither has a case been registered so far.

