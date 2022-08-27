Hyderabad: Tahreek Shabban President Mushtaq Malik booked for social media post

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police have registered a case against Mushtaq Malik, President of Tahreek Muslim Shabban and his associates for posting the alleged inflammatory video post in social media.

Taking suo-moto action Chaderghat police registered a case under IPC sections 153A, 295A, 505(2) and took up investigation. Prem Kumar, Sub-Inspector in bis complaint had alleged that he found a post hosted by Mushtaq Malik and others uploaded a video on social media page stating that JAC is organizing a central and huge protest Rally from Makka Masjid to Darulshifa Ground in Connection with hate speech and derogatory comments by Raja Singh MLA in favour of their messenger prophet Muhammed.

It is stated that they are inviting all Muslims and Muslim Minority School, colleges Heads, principals Teachers, along with Boys and Girls to participate in the said protest Rally and provoking enmity between People of different religions. He is motivating the Muslim people, using his social media page to mobilize the public.

He also criticized the arrest of Raja Singh, MLA, as one of the conspiracy and pre-planned, and police treated him as a VIP. He is provoking Muslim youth people in the name of religion and asking to come in large numbers. There is likelihood of creating Law & Order problems and it will promote enmity between different groups and communities. He has posted his speeches on social media networks and provoking certain groups on religious grounds.

On January 4, 2020 he conducted Million March against the NRC & CAA bills and violated all conditions issued by High Court and conducted Million March with lakhs of people, which created inconvenience to the common public due to which 24 cases were registered against him across the Hyderabad City.

He became habitual by provoking certain religious people with his speeches and provoking lots of youngsters towards different communities and disturbing peace and tranquility.