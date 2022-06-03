Hyderabad: Talasani Yadav inaugurates start of housing scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of two-BHK houses in Rasoolpura area.

The flats are being constructed as part of Telangana government’s Dignity Housing scheme. 296 flats are expected to come in the Dignity Housing Colony at Narayana Jhopidi Sangham. The appartments will consist of five blocks built on 1.67 acers of land.

The minister took to Twitter to share the news of the foundation stone laying and said, “Laid foundation for construction of 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Narayana Jhopidi Sangham in Rasoolpura along with Colleague Minister Mahmood Ali Garu, MLA Sayanna Garu & Other Dignitaries.”

Also Read Hyderabad: 310 double bedroom houses ready for occupancy

Laid foundation for construction of 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Narayana Jhopidi Sangham in Rasoolpura along with Colleague Minister Mahmood Ali Garu, MLA Sayanna Garu & Other Dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/Ltp2c8bitg — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) June 3, 2022

The estimated cost of construction is Rs 22.94 crore and the area of each flat will be 560 squarefeet. The cost of construction per flat is estimated at Rs 7 lakh. The infrastructure cost for each flat is estimated at Rs 75,000.

Also Read BJP has no history of democratic struggle: KTR

Telangana State minister for home Mohammed Mahmood Ali and other members of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) were also present at the ceremony.