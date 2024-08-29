Hyderabad: Task Force police detains Caller Imran, brother

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, Imran, popularly known as Caller Imran from the Old City, and his brother Irfan were detained by the Task Force Police despite an attack on Imran the previous night.

The family expressed shock and dismay at the arrest, noting that no action was taken by the police against those responsible for the assault, despite a formal complaint filed by Imran’s mother, Shahnaz Fatima.

Imran, who is recognized for his outspoken criticism of political leaders and his advocacy on social issues, had recently posted a video questioning the delay in the construction of a drain near a mosque in the Kalapathar area. In the video, he called on local representatives to address the issue, which he claimed was being neglected.

The police, however, stated that Imran’s detention was related to an old case, a justification that has been met with skepticism by his family. Both Imran and his brother Irfan, who are reported to be in poor health, remain in custody.

Shahnaz Fatima criticized the police’s handling of the situation, highlighting that she and her sons were kept at the police station until 3 AM following the assault, without being provided a copy of the complaint they filed. She expressed her frustration, noting that the Kalapathar police have shown no respect for women despite their claims otherwise.

Fatima has called on the City Police Commissioner to intervene and ensure the immediate release of her sons. She has also demanded a thorough review of the CCTV footage to identify and take strict action against those who attacked Imran.