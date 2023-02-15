Hyderabad: Tech Mahindra Foundation offers free training to unemployed youth

Hyderabad: Tech Mahindra Foundation Smart center is offering free training and placement assistance to unemployed youth who are in the age group of 18-30 years.

The minimum qualification of the applicants should be 10th class.

The candidates will be enrolled in Optical Fiber Technician course. The duration of the course is four months and it includes MS Office, basic computer training, internet concepts, resume preparation, and typing practice.

For more details, interested candidates can visit Tech Mahindra Smart Center located at Thakur Niwas, opposite CC Shroff Hospital, Kachiguda.

The candidates can also dial cellphone numbers 9030022505 or 7989995685.