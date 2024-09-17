Hyderabad: Techie dies after winning Rs 15 lakh laddu auction

Hyderabad: A software engineer named Shyam Prasad, a resident of Alkapuri Colony in Manikonda, collapsed and died of a heart attack shortly after winning a Laddu auction with a bid of Rs 15 lakh.

Shyam Prasad had been actively involved in the Ganesh festival celebrations, participating with enthusiasm in the Laddu auction. The bidding had soared to Rs 15 lakh, and Shyam, after placing the winning bid, joined in the joyful festivities, including dancing at the Ganesh pandal.

However, the celebration quickly turned into a tragedy. While returning home after the auction, Shyam suddenly collapsed in front of his friends, leaving them and the entire colony in shock and mourning.

Witnesses recalled how Shyam had been full of energy, dancing to popular “Teenmaar” moves during the festivities. His unexpected passing has left his family and the local community devastated, casting a pall of gloom over what had been a joyous occasion.

Shyam’s involvement in the event, along with his lively spirit during the auction and celebrations, will be remembered by those who were with him during his final moments, a friend said.