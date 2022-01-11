Hyderabad: Techie dies by suicide in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A software engineer, who was allegedly stressed due to workload, died by suicide on January 9 in Gachibowli.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old, Roop Kishore Singh, and was working at a software company in Madhapur. He lived by himself at an apartment in Sriram Nagar colony at Kondapur.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the police said, “Roop Kishore Singh left a message on the family WhatsApp group, saying that he was upset over his life and unable to handle work-related pressure,”. Concerned over Singh’s message, the family urged his friend Venugopal to check on him.

Venugopal reached Singh’s flat only to find him hanging in his room. The Gachibowli police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway.