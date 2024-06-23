Hyderabad: Techie dies in car accident in Jubliee Hills, driver flees

The victim has been identified as M Shiva Shankar

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 9:33 pm IST
Hyderabad man dies after tree falls on his bike in Bollaram, his wife injured
Representative image

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old software employee died in a hit-and-run case near AVIS Hospital Jubilee Hills early on Sunday, June 23, police said. 

The victim has been identified as M Shiva Shankar. According to local media, Jubliee Hills sub-inspector M Rakesh said, “On being hit by the vehicle, Shiva Shankar fell on the road from the bike and, due to injuries, died on the spot. The vehicle driver who caused the accident escaped from the spot.”

A case has been registered under Section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Officials are attempting to trace the car and identify the driver.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: 16-year-old killed in road accident in Attapur

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 9:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button