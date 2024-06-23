Hyderabad: Techie dies in car accident in Jubliee Hills, driver flees

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old software employee died in a hit-and-run case near AVIS Hospital Jubilee Hills early on Sunday, June 23, police said.

The victim has been identified as M Shiva Shankar. According to local media, Jubliee Hills sub-inspector M Rakesh said, “On being hit by the vehicle, Shiva Shankar fell on the road from the bike and, due to injuries, died on the spot. The vehicle driver who caused the accident escaped from the spot.”

A case has been registered under Section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Officials are attempting to trace the car and identify the driver.

Further investigation is ongoing.