Hyderabad techie gang-raped by childhood friend, another man

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old software engineer was gang raped by two persons, one being her childhood friend in Omkar Nagar near Vanasthalipuram on Monday, July 29.

According to Vanasthalipuram division assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Palle Kasi Reddy, the victim had thrown a party at Sri Bommarillu Bar and Restaurant after she secured a new job.

After the party, the victim, who was reportedly drunk at that time, and her childhood friend Gautham Reddy along with a mutual friend went downstairs to a room in the same building.

There, according to the victim in her police complaint, she was gang raped by them.

The two men then left the place, and the victim called up her friends and informed them about what happened, the complaint added.

A case has been registered. Efforts are being made to book the two accused.