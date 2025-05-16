Hyderabad techie held for Rs 2 lakh credit card scam

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old software engineer was arrested by the Hyderabad cybercrime police on Friday, May 16, for allegedly defrauding a private employee of nearly Rs 2 lakh in a credit card scam.

The accused has been identified as Muthineni Rajashakar, a resident of Miyapur and native of Adilabad district.

According to police, the victim, a 36-year-old private employee from Hyderabad, came across an Instagram reel promoting “Samba Shiva Online Services” that offered cash in exchange for credit card swipes, charging a 1.8 percent commission. After contacting the number provided and sharing his credit card details and OTP over WhatsApp, Rs 99,999 and Rs 99,998 were debited from his account. The accused then blocked the victim’s number.

Realizing he had been duped, the victim filed a complaint, following which the police tracked down and arrested the accused.

A case has been registered under sections 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act and sections 318(4), 319(2) of the BNS.

Further investigation is ongoing