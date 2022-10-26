Hyderabad: Technical courses with placement guarantee

Hyderabad: Acton Engineers is offering skill training with a placement guarantee. The training is going to help school or college dropouts.

The courses will help unemployed persons in securing jobs or starting self-employment. So far, over 600 students are trained and placed.

It is offering following courses:

AC Technician Course(Guaranteed Placement) Refrigerator Repair Course (Guaranteed Placement) Mobile Repair Course PCB Repair Course

Though the fee for each course is Rs. 10, 000, discount will be provided to deserving and needy candidates.

Why demand for skill-based technicians increased

The demand for skill-based technicians expanded along with the demand for construction in Hyderabad’s software and pharmaceutical industries. In general, an AC technician makes between Rs. 10,000 and 25,000 rupees per month, and a central AC technician who works as freelance makes between Rs. 30,000 and 50,000 rupees. A mobile technician also makes roughly the same amount.

The training course is structured to give students as much theoretical and practical knowledge as possible. Each week, there will be 5 practical classes and 1 theory class to ensure that each student learns both theory and practical.

Those who are interested can contact Acton Engineers on cellphone numbers 08497987000, 09963969155 or email ID sayeedmep@gmail.com, ask@hvacmep.com. For details website of the institute can be visited (click here). It is located at 103, Pearl House, Pillar No 17, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.