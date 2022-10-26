Hyderabad: Technical courses with placement guarantee

Hyderabad: Acton Engineers is offering skill training with a placement guarantee. The training is going to help school or college dropouts.
The courses will help unemployed persons in securing jobs or starting self-employment. So far, over 600 students are trained and placed.
It is offering following courses:
- AC Technician Course(Guaranteed Placement)
- Refrigerator Repair Course (Guaranteed Placement)
- Mobile Repair Course
- PCB Repair Course
Though the fee for each course is Rs. 10, 000, discount will be provided to deserving and needy candidates.
Why demand for skill-based technicians increased
The demand for skill-based technicians expanded along with the demand for construction in Hyderabad’s software and pharmaceutical industries. In general, an AC technician makes between Rs. 10,000 and 25,000 rupees per month, and a central AC technician who works as freelance makes between Rs. 30,000 and 50,000 rupees. A mobile technician also makes roughly the same amount.
The training course is structured to give students as much theoretical and practical knowledge as possible. Each week, there will be 5 practical classes and 1 theory class to ensure that each student learns both theory and practical.
Those who are interested can contact Acton Engineers on cellphone numbers 08497987000, 09963969155 or email ID sayeedmep@gmail.com, ask@hvacmep.com. For details website of the institute can be visited (click here). It is located at 103, Pearl House, Pillar No 17, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.