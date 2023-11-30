Hyderabad: Technical glitch in EVM delays polling in Goshamahal

Hyderabad: Several voters alleged that they had wait for over an hour in queues as the polling was delayed at booth number 25 in Goshamahal constituency on Thursday morning.

The angry voters expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangements made the polling booth. The delay was caused by a technical glitch in EVMs at Ajanta gate polling station (booth number 25) in Goshamahal constituency.

However, the polling authorities swiftly rectified it and the polling resumed. The constituency witnessed 13.6% polling till 11 am on Thursday, November 30.

Considered a stronghold of BJP, Goshamahal seat has been represented in the Assembly by controversial MLA T Raja Singh during the two previous terms. He is once again in the fray and and is being challenged by BRS’ Nand Kishore Vyas ‘Bilal’ and Congress candidate Mogili Sunitha.

Polling is currently underway with tight security across Telangana to elect a new state legislative Assembly. The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements for polling at 35,655 polling stations spread across 33 districts.

More than 1.85 lakh polling personnel have been deployed, with 22,000 micro observers monitoring the polling process. Authorities have arranged webcasting at 27,094 polling stations across the state.

A total of 2,290 candidates, including 221 women and one transgender, are in the fray.