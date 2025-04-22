Hyderabad teen drug overdose: Two arrested for supplying medicines

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested on Tuesday, April 22, in connection with the death of a Hyderabad teen who died of a drug overdose after injecting himself with painkillers.

The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau, along with Balapur police, arrested 21-year-old Syed Sahil and 54-year-old Siromani Jagannadham.

Sahil illegally purchased the medicines from Srinivasm, who owns the medical shop, and sold them to the teenagers, all first-year intermediate students, at Rs 150 each, police said.

After purchasing the medicines, the deceased student, Mohd Abdul Nasser, and his friends, Shabaz and Humanullah Khan, crushed the tablets, mixed them with saline water and injected themselves.

Soon after, Nasser’s heart rate increased rapidly. He was rushed to Asra Hospital and later to Osmania Hospital, where he breathed his last. Shabaz is admitted to Esra Hospital while Humanullah Khan is receiving treatment at the Owaisi Hospital. Both remain critical.

The tablets contained Labetalol Hydrochloride 100 mg/20 ml and Mephentermine Sulphate 30 mg. While Labetalol Hydrochloride is used to increase heart rate rapidly, Mephentermine Sulphate is administered to patients before an operation.

Although the sale is prohibited without a valid prescription, youngsters and teenagers have been sourcing them through certain peddlers in the city.