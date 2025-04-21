Intermediate student dies, 2 critical after drug misuse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a first-year intermediate student died and two more were known to be in a critical condition after injecting themselves with medicines which increased their heart rate rapidly, and consuming them with other tablets in Hyderabad on Monday, April 21.

According to Syed Hussain, the paternal uncle of the victim, Mohd Abdul Nasser, 17, along with his two classmates, all intermediate first-year students at MS Junior College in Aramgarh, had sourced the injections and tablets from a racket of suppliers delivering them in their colonies.

While Nasser died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital, the two others were known to be in a critical condition at Principal Esra Hospital and Owaisi Hospital.

A complaint was filed at the Balapur police station by Syed Hussain.

Speaking with the media, Hussain said that Nasser was a very orthodox and obedient child, who had gone to the Jamaat along with him just a couple of months ago.

He appealed to parents to monitor the movements of their children and demanded that the police find out where these medicines were being issued without a prescription, and those involved in supplying these medicines.

Though the sale of certain medicines like Labetalol Hydrochloride injection 100 mg/20 ml and Mephentermine Sulphate 30 mg is prohibited without a valid prescription, adolescents and youngsters have been sourcing them through certain peddlers in the city.

While Labetalol Hydrochloride is used to increase heart rate rapidly, Mephentermine Sulphate is administered to patients before an operation. Teenagers addicted to drugs, unaware of its dangers, have been combining sleeping pills like Nitravet 10 mg and Valium.

It is believed that this deadly mix of injection with tablets has caused Nasser’s death.

A meeting was held in the Balapur police station with the pharmacists in the area to find out how the drugs were being supplied to the teens.

As per reports, the police have arrested one peddler named Sahil. The Balapur police said other details would be revealed once the investigation is completed.