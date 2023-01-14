Hyderabad: Teen falls from building while trying to take rangoli pic

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old girl died after falling down from a residential apartment while trying to take a photo of the rangoli she had drawn at Kushaiguda on Saturday morning.

The girl was identified as P Kinara, a resident of Sharadanagar. She was putting rangoli design in front of the apartment for the Sankranthi festival.

According to the Kushaiguda police, the teenager went to the fifth floor of the building and attempted to capture a top-angle photo of the rangoli design. “She apparently slipped, fell down, and sustained injuries,” the police said.

Though the girl was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

The police registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. After the autopsy the body was handed back to her family.