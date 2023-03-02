Hyderabad: Teen jumps into lake after mother chides about NEET exam; dies

On Thursday, the locals found one body of a woman in the Ramanthapur Cheruvu and informed the police. The body was taken out and later identified as that of Anusha.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 2nd March 2023 9:59 pm IST
Gujarat: Woman attempts suicide after poisoning two daughters
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide after jumping into Ramanthapur Cheruvu after her mother scolded her for not concentrating on her studies.

The person, Gudivaina Anusha, 19, was admitted to the NEET exam coaching program. Her mother Sunitha noticed that Anusha is not concentrating on her studies and scolded her on Tuesday night. When all family members were asleep, Anusha came out of the house early hours of Wednesday and went missing.

On Thursday, the locals found one body of a woman in the Ramanthapur Cheruvu and informed the police. The body was taken out and later identified as that of Anusha.

Also Read
Hyderabad: TS BIE serves notice to Sri Chaitanya over student’s suicide

The police sub-inspector of Uppal police station, Ramesh said Anusha might have walked from her house located half a kilometre distance from Ramanthapur Cheruvu and jumped inside the lake.

The police are verifying the closed circuit camera footage to check at what time Anusha had jumped into the lake.

Anusha’s mother works as a cook and the family lives at Indranagar, Ramanthapur. She has two sisters and one brother.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 2nd March 2023 9:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button