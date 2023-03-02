Hyderabad: Teen jumps into lake after mother chides about NEET exam; dies

Hyderabad: A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide after jumping into Ramanthapur Cheruvu after her mother scolded her for not concentrating on her studies.

The person, Gudivaina Anusha, 19, was admitted to the NEET exam coaching program. Her mother Sunitha noticed that Anusha is not concentrating on her studies and scolded her on Tuesday night. When all family members were asleep, Anusha came out of the house early hours of Wednesday and went missing.

On Thursday, the locals found one body of a woman in the Ramanthapur Cheruvu and informed the police. The body was taken out and later identified as that of Anusha.

The police sub-inspector of Uppal police station, Ramesh said Anusha might have walked from her house located half a kilometre distance from Ramanthapur Cheruvu and jumped inside the lake.

The police are verifying the closed circuit camera footage to check at what time Anusha had jumped into the lake.

Anusha’s mother works as a cook and the family lives at Indranagar, Ramanthapur. She has two sisters and one brother.