Hyderabad: Teen kills self after being scolded for watching TV

Hyderabad: A teenage girl from Neredmet died by suicide after reportedly being angry at her mother for reprimanding her for watching TV and not studying on Friday.

The teenager, K Sukruthi, 19, allegedly spent more time watching television and less time focusing on her studies. Additionally, in recent years, this was influencing how well she was doing on tests. Her parents had previously advised her to avoid watching television for extended periods of time and instead focus on her education.

It’s suspected that the girl entered her room and hung herself from the ceiling fan after receiving a scolding from her mother on Friday as well.

The Neredmet police are investigating the case.