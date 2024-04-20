Hyderabad: Teen loses life in attempt to take photos near granite stone quarry

Police recovered the body on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 20th April 2024
The urge to take pictures at a stone quarry has cost the life of a teenager in Hyderabad.
The granite quarry pit where Abinav drowned (left), Bandaru Abhinav (right)

Bandaru Abhinav (16), a native of Khammam district, was pursuing his intermediate education at a private college in ECIL. On Friday, he had gone to a resort in Yadgarpally village to celebrate his friend Niranjan’s birthday.

Having noticed a stone crusher quarry nearby, he was attracted by the deep granite pits and the different scenic look that the quarry location offered. As he was taking pictures near one of the deep pits, he slid and fell into the pit which was filled with rainwater.

Locals who noticed him drowning informed the police, who have been trying to recover the body since Friday. The body was fished out on Saturday afternoon. The police informed Abhinav’s father Harikrishna about the incident and sent the mortal remains for post-mortem.

