Hyderabad teen scores 945 marks in Inter exam, 2 yrs after running away for love

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl, who is a student of Kallam Anji Reddy Vocational Junior College, secured 945 marks in the state board exams two years she was disowned after running away from home with her partner.

Back then, when she was traced by police and her parents denied accepting her back as she eloped with a boy from a lower caste.

They sent her to a children’s home for girls in the city and after two years she topped her Intermediate exams.

Following the results, the lost contact between the girl and her parents was also revived.

“Just a month or two months ago, I resumed talking to my parents. When they learnt about my marks, they were really happy and asked me to come back. I haven’t really thought if I will go back,” the girl told The Times of India.

The girl wished to pursue a BCom and asserted that she would return to her family only after she starts earning.