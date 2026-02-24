Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief condemns attack on Chandrayangutta temple

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao strongly condemned the attack on the Sri Dwimukhi Hanuman Temple at Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad. Unidentified miscreants had reportedly damaged an idol, which Rao called “extremely inhumane and heinous”.

Stating that the attack is evidence of an “ongoing anti-Hindu rule” in Telangana, the Telangana BJP president stated that “the series of attacks on Hindu temples and idols of deities under the Congress regime” in Telangana are not coincidental, but part of a planned conspiracy against “Sanatana Dharma”.

He claimed that dozens of temples across the state have been attacked, and that the ruling Congress government’s “silence” amounts to indirect support for these assaults on the Hindu community. “He criticized the Congress government for instigating anti-Hindu forces by labeling perpetrators as “mentally unstable” or “misguided” instead of ensuring strict punishment, said a press release from the BJP Telangana chief.

Ram Chander Rao further remarked that the lack of response to these alleged consecutive attacks on temples in Hyderabad despite the Home Ministry being held by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was a clear sign of the government’s administrative failure. He also slammed the state government for prioritizing “vote-bank politics” over taking action against anti-social elements.

Arrest culprits who attacked temple in Hyderabad: Rao

However, it may be noted that over the last few years, attacks on mosques and other religious places have also taken place by right-wing Hindu groups. About a week earlier, a small tiff over loudspeakers led to violence in Banswada, which resulted in miscreants damaging shops belonging to Muslims.

Ram Chander Rao also demanded that the culprits responsible for the attack on the Chandrayangutta Hanuman Temple be identified and punished immediately. “He warned that if action is not taken, the BJP would intensify its struggle to protect the Hindu community and Sanatana Dharma,” stated the release from him.