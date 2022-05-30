Hyderabad: Telangana Congress to hold Nav Sankalp Shivir

Hyderabad: The Congress will hold a state-level Nav Sankalp Shivir on June 1 and 2 at the Gandhi Bhavan, in continuation of the Nav Sankalp Shivir conducted recently in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

A 33-member state-level ‘chintan shivir’ committee has been constituted to oversee the event’s preparations. The committee will be chaired by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

The ‘Sankalp Shivir’ will take decisions on how to organize party activities and how to spread the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration across Telangana’s districts and mandals, The New Indian Express (TNIE) reported.

In the following 90 to 180 days, the state-level programme is scheduled to provide an action plan for filling all vacant panchayat, mandal, block, district, and state-level jobs.