Hyderabad: Telangana govt to build skywalk way around Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare proposals and designs for constructing a swanky skywalk way around the Hussain Sagar lake, and to develop the Gautam Buddha statue inside the lake as a tourism and spiritual spot.

The skywalk way would be constructed connecting the Tank Bund, Martyrs Memorial, Necklace Road and Sanjeevaiah Park. Food courts and other stalls will be setup on the skywalk for the tourists.

During a meeting he held with tourism officials at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Saturday, which was attended by tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao and chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Saturday, Revanth Reddy asked the officials to prepare proposals for establishing an international museum at Buddha Vanam in Nagarjuna Sagar.

Under the new tourism policy, the Telangana government has also decided to include the Buddha statue in Hussain Sagar, Buddha Vanam, and Buddhist sites Phanigiri and Nelakondapalli as part of Buddhist tourism circuit.

The Telangana government has already sent proposals for the development of Buddha Vanam under the ‘Swadeshi Darshan 2.0’ scheme of the Centre. The government has also proposed to establish Buddhist digital museum, an exhibition, and digital archives at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore at Buddha Vanam.

Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to lay a four-lane road between Hyderabad and Nagarjuna Sagar. The chief minister has also instructed the officials to widen the roads around the Golconda fort, to remove any encroachments if found, and to make sure the people living there weren’t displaced.