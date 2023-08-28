Hyderabad: Telangana HC notice to police in Syed Saleem arrest case

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the Telangana home department and police officials in connection with the writ petition filed by the social worker Syed Saleem.

On August 21, a team of the Commissioner’s task force whisked away Syed Saleem from his house in Dabeerpura, in connection with a case registered with the Chandrayangutta police station pertaining to making derogatory comments against Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

The police action led to tension in the area and triggered rumours about his kidnap since the cops were in plain clothes.

The social worker Saleem has moved Telangana HC by filing a writ petition challenging the police action.

The petitioner contended that the task force police did not follow any due process of law adding that it is an abuse of the law on the part of the Chandrayangutta police to “illegally detain him and constantly threaten arrest.”

Terming his arrest as illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional and violation of human rights and infringing Articles 14, 19, 21, and 22 of the Constitution of India, the counsel for the petitioner Y S Srinath Reddy pleaded with the High Court to take severe action against all the errant police officials who acted highhandedly and did not follow the procedure in accordance with the law.

He also pleaded with the court to award compensation to the petitioner and submitted CCTV footage depicting his arrest by the policemen in plain clothes.

Upon hearing the case, Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy issued notice to the principal secretary, Home, commissioner of police Hyderabad, assistant commissioner of police and SHO Chandrayangutta, directing them to submit a counter by September 18.

The Chandrayangutta police have registered a case against social activists Syed Saleem and Abdullah Ahmed for allegedly making derogatory comments against the Telangana home minister in connection with the murder of another social worker Shaik Bawazeer.