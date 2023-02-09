Hyderabad: TelioEV wins ‘Early-Startup award’ at HYSEA Summit

Hyderabad: TelioEV, an EV charging management solutions provider start-up, has been awarded an ‘Early-Startup award’ at the Annual Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association Awards and Summit held on Wednesday.

The 30th edition of the Annual Summit and Awards 2023 was held here with the theme ‘Re-Imagine, Re-Think and Re-Build the Future’.

Telangana IT and industries minister, KT Rama Rao (KTR) felicitated the ‘Early-Startup award’ to chief growth officer of Telio EV Dr Lalit Singh and CTO TelioEV Mukesh Kumar, for its SaaS-based management System which provides real-time data and insights, helps the CPO and Fleet Management companies to streamline their EV business and scale up their profitability.

Principal Secretary of Telangana Jayesh Ranjan and HYSEA’s (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association Awards & Summit) president Manisha Saboo also attended the event.

The HYSEA awards recognize IT companies and startups for their achievements in exports, productivity, and product development for 2021-22.

EV users face various challenges in the growing EV ecosystem, including unreliable charging station networks, low accessibility and scalability in the existing platform, inadequate hardware and software interoperability, poor customer experience and lack of real-time data-driven insights on charging stations.

TelioEV’s SAAS solution enables EV charger manufacturers and charge point operators to get max ROI on their charging Infrastructure, attract more EV users and manage their EV charger network.

It further helps its user know the whereabouts of all the nearest EV charging stations while reducing their carbon footprint.

Lalit Singh expressed his thoughts after receiving the award by stating, “It’s an honor to get ‘Early-Startup award’ at HYSEA Summit and Awards and be recognized for our work in the EV space.”

“We are incredibly proud to get recognized; it will help us gain more trust and confidence from our stakeholders. We look forward to helping EV stakeholders achieve their goals,” added the winner.