Hyderabad: Tension at Charminar as cops disrupt Congress’ event

Hyderabad: The city police disrupted a poster release event held by the Telangana Congress at Charminar on Saturday, September 9, citing a lack of permission for the programme, which led to tension.

The party released a poster targetting chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling them ‘Thodu Dongalu’ (Thieves in arms)

The Congress leaders had a heated argument with the police officials and they alleged that the cops tried to tear off the posters. They also accused the police personnel of working as agents of the BRS and AIMIM.

“Police have no right to snatch and tear off our posters. Some officials behaved in a highly rude manner only to please their political bosses,” alleged Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah while condemning the lathi charge on the Congress workers.

TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud, AICC secretaries Rohit Chowdhary and Mansoor Ali Khan, TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, Hyderabad minorities department chairman Arshad Sheikh, Charminar in charge Mujeebullah Shareef and other senior leaders also participated in the programme.

The Congress party on Saturday resolved to ‘expose the failures of the BRS-BJP governments’ in Telangana and at the Centre, and the ‘betrayal’ done to the people of Hyderabad by the AIMIM.

Congress leaders from Charminar, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Malakpet and Chandrayangutta constituencies participated in the programme.

Congress leaders were detained by the cops at the spot.

“We will not get intimidated by the tactics being applied by the BRS, BJP and MIM leaders using police force to suppress our voice. We will continue to expose how the BRS, BJP and MIM have betrayed the people of Hyderabad and completely neglected the region. The Congress party will soon release a Hyderabad Declaration exposing the failures of the TRS and MIM,” he announced.

Sameer alleged that MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and other MIM leaders were “trembling with fear” after the Congress party decided to give a tough fight in the Old City in the next Assembly elections.

“They were shocked by the huge number of ticket aspirants from the Old City and the rising popularity of Congress in the region. He said that the Congress party would bring the required change and development in the Old City after coming to power,” he stated.

He said that the people of Old City were vexed with the ‘communal politics’ of the MIM and BJP and they would ‘reject’ both the parties in the upcoming elections.

He alleged that the BRS government, by ‘misusing’ the police force against the Congress, was trying to ‘facilitate’ an easy win for the MIM and BJP in the next elections. “The Congress would not bow down to such tactics and counter them using all democratic means,” he remarked.