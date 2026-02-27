Hyderabad: Tension at DGP office as Kavitha stopped from meeting top cop

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) office on Friday, February 27, as police stopped Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha from meeting the top cop.

The leader had reached the office demanding strict action against those responsible for the death of a two-month-old child at the Kummera temple in Nagarkurnool district last week.

After Kavitha raised slogans, the police allowed five leaders, including her, to meet the DGP.

Mild tension prevailed at the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) office on Friday, February 27, as police stopped Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha from meeting the DGP.



The leader had reached the office demanding strict action against those responsible for… pic.twitter.com/VfL3KBAEzU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 27, 2026

Nagarkurnool baby death

On February 18, a Scheduled Caste woman named Mounika was attending the Kummera Mallanna Jathara in Nagarkurnool. When she went to the temple for darshan with her family, she was allegedly stopped by the temple management and was asked to pay a Rs 100 entry fee.

When Mounika asked for a receipt and refused to pay without proper documentation, temple committee member Srinivas Reddy allegedly abused her by referring to her caste. They pulled her saree and pushed her to the ground.

Her husband, Ganesh, later confronted temple representatives. Police said several villagers, including local sarpanch Kanakala Thukaram Reddy, allegedly dragged him into a nearby storeroom and assaulted him with iron rods and coconuts, causing severe injuries and dislodged teeth.

Mounika, who was carrying her infant daughter on her shoulder, reportedly pleaded for her husband’s release. During the altercation, Srinivas Reddy allegedly kicked her, causing the baby to fall.

In her complaint to the police, Mounika stated that she noticed the child had become unconscious and tried to feed her, but was again assaulted. The infant was later declared dead.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the members of the temple management under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Officials said the state government has directed the Endowments Department to conduct a detailed inquiry into the functioning of the temple and submit a report. Police have also written to the government seeking compensation for the bereaved family under the SC/ST Act.