Kummera Jatara infant death: Post-Mortem shows no injuries, says police

Hyderabad: Days after a two-month-old infant died following an alleged assault on her family during the Mallanna jatara at Kummera village in Nagarkurnool district, police said the post-mortem examination found no external or internal injuries on the child’s body.

Samples have been sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Bhoothpur, and a final report is awaited.

FIR against temple mgmt under SC/ST Act

The case has taken a serious turn with police registering an FIR against members of the temple management under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. On Monday, February 23, investigators collected caste certificates of both the victim’s family and the accused as part of the probe.

Officials said the state government has directed the Endowments Department to conduct a detailed inquiry into the functioning of the temple and submit a report. Police have also written to the government seeking compensation for the bereaved family under the SC/ST (POA) Act.

Allegations of caste abuse and assault

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on February 18 when Mounika, a Scheduled Caste woman, visited the temple with her family. She allegedly questioned the demand for a Rs 100 entry fee and asked for a receipt.

Temple committee member Srinivas Reddy reportedly insisted on the payment. When Mounika showed receipts collected from other devotees and refused to pay without proper documentation, he allegedly abused her by referring to her caste and pulled her saree, pushing her to the ground.

Her husband, Ganesh, later confronted temple representatives. Police said several villagers, including local sarpanch Kanakala Thukaram Reddy, allegedly dragged him into a nearby storeroom and assaulted him with iron rods and coconuts, causing bleeding injuries and dislodged teeth.

Mounika, who was carrying her infant daughter on her shoulder, reportedly pleaded for her husband’s release. During the altercation, Srinivas Reddy allegedly kicked her, causing the baby to fall.

In her complaint, Mounika stated that she noticed the child had become unconscious and tried to feed her, but was again assaulted. The infant was later declared dead.

Infant’s medical history

Police also disclosed the child’s medical history, stating that she was born prematurely on December 21, 2025, weighing 1.44 kg.

She had been treated for nearly 30 days at Nilofer Hospital in Hyderabad for respiratory distress syndrome, neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, and late-onset neonatal sepsis caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae.

Officials said further action in the case will depend on the final forensic findings, while efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining accused.