Hyderabad: Tension in Neredmet as GHMC removes Shivaji statue

Hyderabad: In a late-night operation on Thursday, June 18, officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), assisted by the police, removed a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed in Neredmet, reportedly due to the lack of required permissions.

The operation was carried out under heavy security, with personnel from the local police, the Special Operations Team (SOT), and the armed police deployed at the site. A crane was used to dismantle and shift the statue to a safer location.

According to officials, the action was taken after it was found that the statue had been erected without obtaining necessary approvals from the GHMC. During the operation, a few individuals attempted to obstruct the removal process and protested against the action. Police intervened and took some of them into custody to prevent any untoward incidents.

Mild tension prevailed in the area for some time as residents and supporters of the statue gathered at the spot and tried to stop the operation. However, the police managed the situation and ensured the removal was completed without any major disturbance.

Officials said the statue has been safely relocated and further action will be taken in accordance with the law. The situation in Neredmet is currently peaceful, with police maintaining a vigil to prevent any law and order issues.