Chhatrapati Shivaji was tired of war, says Bageshwar Baba; apologises later

Nagpur: Bageshwar Dham head Baba Dhirendra Shastri, at a public program in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, claimed that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj expressed his desire to renounce his responsibilities because he was tired of warfare, and approached his “guru” Samarth Ramdas with his crown.

He further said that Hindus should give birth to four children and dedicate one of them to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

His remarks were met with public ire, who felt it was an insult to the Maratha warrior king. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated the claim was not supported by historical evidence, while the Opposition slammed Shastri for distorting history.

Amid the backlash, Shastri said he was “extremely sorry” for his statements, which he alleged were twisted by some people on social media.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur on Sunday, April 26, he said he was pained by allegations that he didn’t respect Shivaji Maharaj, emphasising that his resolution on ‘Hindu Rashtra’ was inspired by the concept of Hindvi Swaraj.

“Forget about disrespecting him, I cannot even tolerate anyone criticising Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in my dream,” he said.

Shastri clarified that he had tried to highlight Shivaji Maharaj’s devotion towards saints, mahants, and goddess Tuljabhavani during his speech.

He had also claimed that Samarth Ramdas placed the crown offered to him by Chhatrapati Shivaji back on his head and instructed him to continue governing, reminding him that true service lies in fulfilling one’s responsibilities despite personal exhaustion.

“Some people presented my narration in the wrong manner. If my remarks have hurt anyone’s feelings, I am extremely sorry. I want to request that my statement should not be presented incorrectly, as I live and die for Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

Queried on his remarks about dedicating children to the RSS, Shastri said his intention behind that statement was to make children ‘Rashtrawadis’.

“What I meant was to make your child patriotic with a Sanatani ideology like RSS, and dedicate them to the Sangh organisation or the Army or make them a collector or a teacher. The child’s ideology should be ‘Sanatani’ like the RSS, so that wherever he lives, he holds the saffron flag and propagates Hindutva,” he added.

Shastri also said he would start a family in future.

“You may ask that, though I don’t have children, I am asking the people to dedicate their kids. I want to tell you that I will also get married in future, and God willing, I will also contribute to increasing the number of Bhartiya Hindus,” he added.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: On his "have four children, but give one to the RSS" remark, Bageshwar Dham Peethadhish Dhirendra Krishna Shastri says, "You will say that you don't have any children, so let me answer that- In the future, I too will become 'grihasth' and I will… pic.twitter.com/hWUH8W0JOx — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

Former Rajya Sabha member and Maratha royal, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, meanwhile, accused Shastri of presenting a “fabricated and misleading” account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and urged the Maharashtra government to bar him from holding events in the state.

Sambhajiraje, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, said Shastri comes from the state (Madhya Pradesh) where the great warrior Chhatrasal Bundela was inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to fight the Mughals and establish an independent kingdom.

He alleged Shastri doesn’t know the history of his own state.

“He comes to Maharashtra and narrates a fabricated and misleading history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, even claiming that Maharaj grew tired of fighting battles,” he said on Sunday.

Calling the public response to the “fake godman’s” discourses “extremely unfortunate,” he said those who promote such people, including certain individuals and politicians, should be set straight.

“The state government should ban such persons from holding events in Maharashtra,” he said, adding that the spiritual and historical legacy of Hinduism is of the highest order, and it should not be disrespected by mixing it with inaccurate and misleading narratives.

(With PTI inputs)