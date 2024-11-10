Hyderabad: Tension in Shamshabad after idols damaged at temple

Hyderabad: Tension erupted in Shamshabad on the outskirts of the city on Saturday night after miscreants damaged deity idols at a temple.

According to the police, a group of miscreants allegedly entered the Pochamma Temple in Jokul village, Shamshabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district, around midnight and damaged three deity idols.

The locals caught one of the individuals involved, thrashed him, and handed him over to the police. Local Hindu organizations arrived at the scene and briefly staged a protest, demanding action against the miscreants.

This is the third such incident in Shamshabad mandal in the past week. The police have increased security following the incident.