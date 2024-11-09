Hyderabad: Tension in Shamshabad after man damages temple trishul

Locals who noticed the act immediately caught hold of the accused and thrashed him.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 9th November 2024 8:33 pm IST
Karnataka woman files dowry case, husband gives 'supari' to kill her
Representative image

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Shamshabad on Saturday, November 9 after a man belonging to the Hindu community damaged a ‘trishul’ at Katta Maisamma temple.

The accused, identified as Kishore, a local resident, went to the Maisamma temple on the outskirts of Siddanti village of Shamshabad mandal and damaged the trishul erected on the temple premises.

Locals who noticed the act immediately caught hold of the man and thrashed him. The police came to the spot and took the man into custody. A case has been booked.

Soon after the incident, the local villagers gathered at the spot protesting against the act. The police dispersed them and posted a police picket.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 9th November 2024 8:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button