Hyderabad: Tension in Shamshabad after man damages temple trishul

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Shamshabad on Saturday, November 9 after a man belonging to the Hindu community damaged a ‘trishul’ at Katta Maisamma temple.

The accused, identified as Kishore, a local resident, went to the Maisamma temple on the outskirts of Siddanti village of Shamshabad mandal and damaged the trishul erected on the temple premises.

Locals who noticed the act immediately caught hold of the man and thrashed him. The police came to the spot and took the man into custody. A case has been booked.

Soon after the incident, the local villagers gathered at the spot protesting against the act. The police dispersed them and posted a police picket.