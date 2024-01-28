Hyderabad test: England beat India by 28 runs in first match

Hyderabad: England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday.

Set a target of 231, India were all out for 202 in 69.2 overs on the fourth day of the series opener.

Hosts India were 95 for three at tea.

Debutant spinner Tom Hartley (7/62) was the most successful bowler for England in India’s second innings, finishing with one of the best figures by an overseas bowler playing in his first match in India.

In the morning session, India bowled out England for 420 in their second innings riding on Ollie Pope’s epic 196.

Brief Scores:

England: 246 and 420 all out in 102.1 overs (Ollie Pope 196; Jasprit Bumrah 4/41).

India: 436 and 202 all out in 69.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 39; Tom Hartley 7/62).

