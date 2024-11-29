Hyderabad: TGANB seizes illegal properties of accused in 3 cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) has seized illegally acquired properties from people accused in three separate drug cases.

In the first case, accused Gosukonda Anji Reddy was arrested and the police seized 2.6 kg of Alprazolam and cash worth Rs 1,10,000. The accused operated a function hall and Chandra Reddy Gardens at Gummadidala, but after facing financial loss in business he decided to manufacture Alprazolam illegally with his associate.

Reddy is a repeat offender who was arrested by the Bowenpally police in September for selling Alprazolam.

Following an investigation of the property owned by the accused, the TGANB and Gummadidal police seized Rs 1 crore amassed through drug sales. These properties have been forfeited under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act, with confirmation from the competent authority in Chennai.

In the second case, Maduri Rama Krishna Goud an armed reserve constable was arrested in March 2021 by the Petbasheerabad police. Goud approached the Telangana High Court and was granted relief with orders to hold departmental proceedings till the criminal case concluded.

In December 2023, the accused constable was arrested for possessing Alprazolam. The TGANB and the Medak town police conducted an investigation into the properties owned by Goud and seized property worth Rs 4.5 crore.

In the third case, the accused Dr Ahsan Mustafa Khan an anesthesiologist from a hospital in Hyderabad’s Asifnagar procured Fentanyl Injection. Khan sold the injection to a person in Rajendranager. The latter was arrested by the Rajendranagar police; based on the investigation, the police traced Khan and seized property worth Rs 2 crore.