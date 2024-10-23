Hyderabad: TGPWU demands Rs 5 lakh for deceased bike taxi rider

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has demanded Rs 5 lakh as compensation for a deceased Uber driver and sought accountability from aggregator companies.

The deceased G Shyam Sundar died in an accident while travelling from Kacheguda to Chaderghat on October 21.

The TGPWU raised concerns over the lack of safety measures and illegal operation of bike taxi services by cab services by aggregator companies such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido in Telangana.

TGPWU has demanded compensation for Sunder’s family as per the Workmen Compensation Act and strict enforcement of transport laws to end illegal bike taxi operations and ensure accountability from all aggregator platforms.

TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin said, “It is unacceptable that these companies operate in violation of transport rules while workers are left vulnerable. We demand immediate action from the government and these platforms to take responsibility for this tragedy and prevent further incidents.”