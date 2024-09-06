Hyderabad: TGPWU to donate money to CM’s relief fund

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has announced that its members will donate the equivalent of one ride’s earnings to the chief minister’s relief fund, reflecting their solidarity and commitment to supporting the states’s welfare initiative.

Addressing the initiative, TGPWU President, Shaik Salauddin stated, “We gathered the gig workers and asked them to donate one ride’s worth to the chief minister relief fund. Drivers, delivery partners, and urban company employees are donating to the cause.”

Approximately 500 TGPWU members have already contributed to the chief minister’s relief fund.

In an appeal for donation, the TGPWU president took to X and urged all aggregators to contribute to the CM’s relief fund. “We’re donating one ride/delivery’s worth in solidarity. Let’s unite – Gig and Platform workers, drivers, delivery boys, and Urban Company workers – to contribute,” added TGPWU.



On September 3 The Telangana non-gazetted officers association (TNGO) announced a donation of Rs 130 crores to the CM’s relief fund, following the devastation caused by torrential rains and subsequent floods across the state.

