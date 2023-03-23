Hyderabad: TGPWU writes to Addl commissioner for meet with Urban Company

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig And Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) submitted a letter to the Additional Commissioner of Labour Dr E Gangadhar requesting a meeting with app-based service provider Urban Company.

“These companies are providing employment to each section of the workforce including building and construction workers. It is needless to say that such companies are making huge profits. However they are misusing the law by not paying their due share to the government,” the letter stated.

The letter also asked tech companies under the purview of the Building and Other Construction Workers Cess Act, 1996. “We urge the government to create a mechanism for the collection of cess and workers associated/registered in these companies under the Telangana Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. “This will ensure benefits and social security,” the letter said.

“Urban Company should also pay mandatory cess per construction job as per rules. We hope that you will take this appeal on priority and call a meeting to discuss the aforesaid, at the earliest,” the letter concluded.