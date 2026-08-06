Hyderabad: TGSPDCL launches Basti Bata to solve power issues

Hyderabad: In a bid to address electricity issues at the grassroots, the TGSPDCL here on Thursday, August 6, launched the ‘Basti Bata’ programme. Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited Chairman and Managing Director Jitesh V. Patil launched the new at Begumpet, wherein he interacted directly with local consumers, listened to their electricity-related grievances, and instructed the concerned officials to take immediate steps for their resolution.

The TGSPDCL CMD stated that the primary objective of the Basti Bata programme is to deliver prompt, transparent and consumer-centric services at the doorstep. Patil also inspected the ongoing distribution transformer repair works and tree trimming activities along LT lines in Begumpet and directed officials to ensure that all maintenance works are carried out with quality, safety and within the stipulated time frame.

Department Director (Operations) N. Narsimhulu was also instructed to ensure that standard display units of all essential operation and maintenance materials are made available at every section office.

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“This, he said, would enable field staff to access quality materials easily and improve the efficiency and standardisation of maintenance works across the utility. He emphasized that quality, speed and transparency should be the guiding principles in all field maintenance activities and directed officials and O&M staff to work in close coordination to resolve consumer complaints at the earliest,” said Patil, according to a press release.

The Basti Bata programme by TGSPDCL will be held every Thursday across all 21 of its circles. Through this initiative, officials visit consumers directly to identify and resolve issues related to power supply, low voltage, transformer maintenance, tree trimming, electrical safety, new service connections and other distribution-related matters on the spot.