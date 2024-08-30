Hyderabad: TGSPDCL orders cable operators, internet providers to remove cables

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) managing director Mushrraf Faruqui on Friday, August 30, directed cable operators and internet service providers to remove unnecessary cables and other items from electric poles immediately. The power department head said that failing to do so will result in action against them and that it will remove cables on its own if the instructions are not adhered to.

According to the TGSPDCL, meetings were held on July 27, August 7, and August 28 to inform cable operators and internet service providers about the removal of cables. “In the August 7 meeting, operators were asked to take action to arrange cables according to regulations within a week on main roads and within two weeks on other main roads,” said a press release.

The distribution company stated that some cable operators and internet service providers have not cooperated in the removal process despite agreements in meetings. The meeting was held as many dangerous incidents have occurred due to cables, cable bundles, and various telecom equipments hanging on the electric poles the Greater Hyderabad city area.

“Due to the lack of proper cable management, general public and pedestrians are facing problems. Electric short circuits have occurred, causing power outages. The extra load on electric poles is causing them to bend. Further, the electricity staff is facing difficulties in performing maintenance work on poles due to the cables,” said the TGSPDCL.

The TGSPDCL stated that sufficient time was given to cable companies and internet providers to avoid inconvenience to users (their consumers), but that cables were still not removed in some areas. “If the cable removal process is not completed as agreed upon, our staff will remove them ourselves,” said CMD Musharraf Faruqui.